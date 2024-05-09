Group Seven rugby league games washed out due to big wet

They survived last weekend's deluge and played games but the persistent rain has forced both the Group Seven rugby league competition to call off this weekend's round of matches.
For Group Seven, it means this weekend's 'Women in League' round of fixtures has been washed out and postponed to the June long weekend of June 8-9.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs was going to play the Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at the Berry Showground.
South Coast Group 7 Rugby League football operations manager Ashton Sims sent an email to all clubs to deliver the "regretful news", stating that was the only option due to Shoalhaven and Shellharbour Council field closures and fields deemed unplayable due to current field conditions.
Having already lost round one to wet weather, all games last weekend were within a hair's breadth of being called off but fortunately went ahead.
"As emailed out this past Monday, the Group 7 Board have explored nearly eight different options to have games played this weekend in some capacity, but with weather received last weekend and also weather forecast this week, we have been guided by councils on this decision," he wrote.
"Again, this is the last option any of us wanted to take as the June long weekend was the halfway point of the year, but with the Washout Round already occupied by the round 1 fixtures, there is no other spare weekend."
The big wet forced the opening round of the 2024 Group Seven rugby league competition to be postponed.
As a result the season officially kicked-off with round two fixtures on the weekend of April 13-14.
Sims added that the next games cancelled due to wet weather will be cancelled all together and will not be rescheduled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.