Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ace Milton junior ready to play for the South Coast

By Damian McGill
May 9 2024 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gus Donnelly [right] with coach Glen Staunton, Picture supplied
Gus Donnelly [right] with coach Glen Staunton, Picture supplied

Gus Donnelly from Milton has played his way into the South Coast Region's tennis team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.