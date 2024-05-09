Ace Milton junior ready to play for the South Coast

Gus Donnelly from Milton has played his way into the South Coast Region's tennis team.
Gus, a Year Six Milton Public School student, will be the team's number one player.
He will get to experience playing against some of the best tennis players in NSW which will be a great experience for him.
Gus will be playing in a team event over four days, starting next week, in Newcastle, versus players from other regions in NSW including the Hunter Valley, Riverina and South East Sydney.
The young tennis player will play in both singles and doubles matches.
He is coached by Glen Staunton Tennis Coaching at Milton.
Glen puts Gus through an elite training program.
Gus handles challenges strongly and responds to them with a positive attitude.
The 11-year-old is a real good competitor, always gives 100 percent and never gives up.
Glen said Gus has great potential and a chance of progressing further up the sporting ranks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.