PHIL McDonald will still be doing what he can to promote the importance of good health in the community despite his own medical issue.
The Mollymook-based Stroke Foundation Ambassador had been training hard to prepare for another world record attempt but his plans have been hit with a major setback.
"This time last week I was on my way to the hospital," he said today, Monday, May 15.
The incredibly fit endurance athlete suffered what was initially believed to be a heart attack and was driven to Milton Hospital last week.
He has faced some tough opponents in the boxing ring and on the football field but had never experienced anything like this before.
"I was shit scared," he said when the heart situation stopped him in his tracks.
Phil, whose third world record was an attempt to punch a heavy bag for 48 hours - non-stop without sleep, was transferred to Wollongong Hospital's cardiology unit and was diagnosed with Atrial fibrillation or Afib.
It has taken a few days for him to recover from this blow but now is looking forward to continuing his community health work in other ways.
He talks about a health and fitness boxing workshop planned at a local school and talking at a men's health group as ways he will continue to promote the importance of good health.
No doubt the Stroke Foundation will continue to ask him to be one of their ambassadors.
Then there is spending quality time with his partner, children and grandchildren.
"I still have lots to look forward to," he said.
Phil was told many endurance athletes who push themselves to the limit also end up with the same condition.
Genetics [his dad Jim had a stroke and his daughter Laura had a recent heart attack] and his age [61-years] were other factors.
The long list of comments he received on social media after he announced his situation showed that people in the community had admired and respected all his previous health awareness work.
