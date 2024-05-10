Highway traffic conditions change between Lake Tabourie and Benandarah

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Princes Highway for patching work to be carried out at various locations between Lake Tabourie and Benandarah.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays from Monday May 13 to Friday May 31, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, stop/slow traffic arrangements and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place.
Work will be carried out in one kilometre sections to minimise disruption to road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control, and allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
