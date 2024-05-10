Little Boo is big on wanting a family of her own

Boo, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week is looking for an active family to call her own.
This Jack Russell Terrier/Staffordshire cross is four years old and costs $100 to adopt, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worming, flea/tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
Boo will require full basic training as she has no training as yet.
However, in general Boo is a well-mannered and friendly little dog.
She loves toys, playing fetch and a game of tug-o-war.
An application process applies for Boo - see the form here.
You are unable to meet Boo until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you can come to the shelter to meet Boo in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
