Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Surf Club competitors impress at national championships

By Staff Reporter
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Mollymook Surf Club are rightfully proud of the group's National Championships Beach Team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.