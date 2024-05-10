Mollymook Surf Club competitors impress at national championships

Members of the Mollymook Surf Club are rightfully proud of the group's National Championships Beach Team.
The competitors who took part in the recent championships held on the Sunshine Coast achieved some impressive results.
"We are very proud of you all and congratulations to the medal winners," a club spokesperson said in an online statement.
The local results were:
Medallists
Open Male Beach Relay Gold
Beau Anderson, Brock Scrivener, Jake Stewart and Jack Bridges
Under 19 Female Beach Sprint Silver
Mischa Boniface
Open Mixed Beach Relay Silver
Payton Williams, Brock Scrivener, Jake Stewart and Mischa Boniface
Open Male Beach Flags Bronze
Jack Bridges
Open Female Beach Flags Bronze
Payton Williams
Under 19 Male Beach Flags Bronze
Ashton Neall
Finalists:
Open Male Beach Sprint
Brock Scrivener - fifth
Jake Stewart - sixth
Sam Zustovich - seventh
Under 19 Male Beach Sprint
Ashton Neall - sixth
Under 19 Male Beach Flags
Tobias Delaney - sixth
Under 19 Male Beach Relay
Beau Anderson, Tobias Delaney, Bailey Sommers and Ashton Neall - fourth
Under 19 Mixed Beach Relay
Beau Anderson, Tobias Delaney, Madi Agnew & Mischa Boniface - seventh
Special congratulations to Mischa, who has also been selected in the Australian Youth Life Saving Team to compete at the World Championships on the Gold Coast in August.
