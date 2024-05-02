Low maintenance Zeb is looking for quiet home

Zeb, the 11-year-old male domestic short hair cat, is this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature cat.
He looking for a quiet home to see out his twilight years.
If you have a nice quiet home and need a companion, then Zeb may be the one for you.
He is kitty litter trained, loves attention, playful, independent and low maintenance.
Zeb costs $80 to adopt, which includes microchip, desexing, vaccination, worming, flea/tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
An adoption can't be approved if you have not been to the shelter to meet Zeb in person.
An application process applies for Zeb - please complete the below application form here.
Zeb must not be allowed outside where he may be hurt by cars or dogs.
