Inspirational runner wants to make sick children's wishes come true

Please give Sean Bell a wave or a friendly toot of your horn as he runs down the road towards Ulladulla today Thursday [May 25].
Sean is currently running from Cairns to Melbourne to make wishes of disadvantaged children come true.
His run is called aptly called 'Run for Wishes'.
He hit the road early this morning, had a brief drinks break at Falls Creek and then powered off down the highway.
Sean aims to raise $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Australia.
Make-A-Wish Australia creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Their mission is to grant the wish of every eligible child - a quest sparked by the belief that a wish is integral to a child's treatment.
It's a cause close to Sean's heart.
Watch this space for a more detailed story with Sean - he is an inspirational 24-year-old.
Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Sean today and tomorrow - he is wearing a yellow tee-shirt and his support crew, in a mobile home, is close by.
Go here to make a donation.
