Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook VIEW Club members continue to support children's charity

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three authors who addressed the VIEW meeting Jan Facenfield, Jan Thompson and Fay Kastelein. Picture supplied
Three authors who addressed the VIEW meeting Jan Facenfield, Jan Thompson and Fay Kastelein. Picture supplied

Mollymook VIEW Club members recently enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.