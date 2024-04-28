Mollymook VIEW Club members continue to support children's charity

Mollymook VIEW Club members recently enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity.
Three of the many authors of the book "View from the Heart" "Recollections and stories from Conjola to Kioloa", were available to outline some of the background to their contribution to the book which was published in 2016.
The book outlined numerous different people's experiences in the Milton and Ulladulla communities. Jan Facenfield, Fay Kastelein and Jan Thompson provided their own unique insights into the accounts which they provided for the book.
Upcoming event for club members will be the Winter Solstice Big "O" Birthday to be held on Friday June 21 2024. Venue to be advised see Pattie for further information.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact club president Sue McMahon 0409 113 424.
As the Smith Family's largest community sponsor of Learning for Life students, VIEW supports the educational outcomes of more than 1,530 children and young people experiencing disadvantage. Through this powerful, longstanding connection, VIEW is proud to enable better futures for young Australians.
Next month's meeting is on Monday 13th May 13 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday May 9 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
