Red Cross emergency services volunteers support Anzac Day

Members of the Emergency Services Branch of Milton Ulladulla Australian Red Cross were pleased to attend the Dawn Service on Anzac Day at the Ex-Servos Club's memorial.
Many of the Red Cross volunteers wore their medals which had been awarded to them for their help during the Black Summer bushfires crisis when the group worked hard to give comfort and reassurance to those locals who had gone to the evacuation centre in Ulladulla.
The volunteers also continued to help after the event.
Some are also members of the local branch of Australian Red Cross which meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Baptist Church, Narrawallee at 1.30pm.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and the emergency services would be happy to talk to others about the work they do to help others in times of disaster.
Thanks to those who support the branch with their fund raising for for the Australian Red Cross.
The Milton Ulladulla branch's next fundraising event will be on June 9 with a street stall outside Beachside Pharmacy, Ulladulla and members would be pleased to talk to people about the work that Red Cross do in our local area and World-wide.
For further information please contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.