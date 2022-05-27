A program aimed to support disengaged young people is coming to the South Coast.
State Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock says the highly successful Get Back in the Game program is coming to the region.
Get Back in the Game aims to connect young people with education, training and employment opportunities.
"This program has helped thousands of young people across NSW and now it will support young people aged 15-19 locally," Mrs Hancock said.
"When young people disengage from education, this program provides a helping hand to reconnect them with positive training and employment opportunities."
Back in the Game, supports young people at school in need of support to remain engaged at school or transition to employment or training.
The program funds local community organisations to case-manage transitions of disengaged young people into education, training and employment.
It offers a link services such as housing and health.
For a young person to be eligible to participate in the Get in the Game program, they must meet the following eligibility criteria.
Participants must:
