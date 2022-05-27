Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Local athletes paddle their way to become national champions

May 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian [left] and Finn Ireland are now national champions.

Two local athletes competed at the recent 2022 Australian Sprint Kayak Championships at West Lakes in Adelaide and are now national champions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.