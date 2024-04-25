Faces in and among that crowd at Milton's Anzac Day event

Highly successful is the way to describe yesterday's [Thursday April 25] Anzac Day march and memorial service in Milton.
Hundreds of people attended the event to show their respects in a fitting and highly respectful way.
Suggestions are that it was one of the most well attended Dawn Services held by the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch.
As so many people turned up, the sub branch ran out of programs.
Elsewhere, Bomaderry service took place in Walsh Park as onlookers paid respects to veterans who served and current defence force personnel who were in attendance. Local students across the Shoalhaven also marched alongside veterans and serving military, as they showed their support for existing and past defence force members.
Berry's service saw veterans, existing service personnel, community groups and local students gathered and marched toward War Memorial Gardens. A strong presence of officers from HMAS Albatross put a significant focus on the Australian services and their importance in protecting our country and our freedom.
