THE mysteries of an upcoming Cancer Council event will be revealed to Nick Millard and his dad Mike late this month.
The father and son team will be participating in the 2022 Mystery Box Rally which starts and finishes in Port Lincoln, South Australia.
The Mystery Box Rally is one of the largest community lead fundraising events for the Cancer Council in Australia having raised over $5.5 million in the last 10 years.
"This rally will have us driving a car that is 34 years along outback roads in South Australia with another 250 older cars from around Australia," Nick said.
" We will do approximately 2,500kms in five days in our 1988 Volvo 740 which we have named 'Lagertha' after a mythical Viking 'shield maiden'.
"The Volvo has around 320,000 kms under its wheels and this will be its second Mystery Box Rally."
Nick said they had several reasons for taking part.
'Firstly, to honour the memory of my Aunty Sue, who died a few years ago after a battle with cancer as well as other family members and friends who have experienced cancers," the Burrill Lake resident said
"Secondly to support the work of the Cancer Council and its research; and thirdly to travel some back roads with people who want to make a difference for cancer sufferers.
"We set off from Port Lincoln and return there five days later, while each day in between is a mystery.
"We have no idea where we will be headed until just before departure each morning."
They hope the community supports them by making a donation.
"In order for us to participate we need to raise $4,000 and every dollar raised goes to the Cancer Council," Nick said.
" So far, we have been supported by family, friends and some businesses.
"Donations, which are tax deductible, can be made by using the link below which delivers the funds directly to the Cancer Council in our team name: Father and Son."
Go to https://2022.mysteryboxrally.com.au/father-and-son/donate to support them.
The trip took some time to plan
"Dad and I have been planning this for around two years and had hoped to run in 2021, but COVID-19 and border closures forced me out of the event.," Nick said.
"Instead, mum Anne stepped in and partnered Dad for the event which started in Rockhampton.
"They raised around $6900 for the Cancer Council while the combined total for all participants in that rally was $1.05 million."
