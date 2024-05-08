New boats, people, rescues and a fire - all part of Marine Rescue Ulladulla's history

From then until its replacement in 1999 Warden had a proud history of maritime rescues, at least 102 of them during that 10-year period, and to this day remains a favourite with several of the unit's longer-standing members. She is particularly remembered for her role in rescuing many of the Sydney Hobart yachts in the 1993 race, in probably the worst race time sea conditions up to that time. Warden also took pride of place on Australia Day 1994 when she was chosen to lead the flotilla in the Royal Escort "sail past" in Sydney Harbour for the visit of HRH Prince Charles, Patron of the RVCP.