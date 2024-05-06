Marine Rescue Ulladulla marks its 50th anniversary

A good group will always attract good people which is why Marine Rescue Ulladulla is still going strong after 50 years.
Past and present volunteers from the group, along with special guests and dignitaries, gathered on Saturday morning [May 4] at the Ulladulla Civic Centre to help mark the unit's 50th anniversary.
Ray Dixon, the Ulladulla group's longest-serving member, was happy to take part in such an event.
"Thirty-seven years," he proudly says when asked how long he had been a Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteer.
"I am the longest-serving member in this division and I am very proud of this achievement."
Mr Dixon joined after he retired from work and said the group's camaraderie was one of the things he enjoyed about the organisation.
As an ex-rigger, Mr Dixon's knowledge about ropes has proven to be handy over the years.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the 37-years," he said.
He added helping people who had found themselves in trouble was something he liked.
"It makes you feel glad that you are here and able to be involved with it," he said about helping people in need.
The 93-year-old now runs the raffles for the group and "helps out wherever I can".
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell attended the event on Saturday and presented Marine Rescue Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski with a framed certificate to mark the occasion.
Commander Samulski thanked the group's dedicated volunteers and mentioned the community support the unit receives in his address.
"We also need to recognise that Ulladulla's capability and capacity over the years has been made possible by our administrative, recruitment and fundraising teams who ensure we continue to raise the required membership and funding required to maintain our base and vessels," he said.
"Without this team of amazing volunteers we wouldn't be able to achieve our mission of saving lives on the water.
"I want to thank the people, businesses and clubs of Milton/Ulladulla who continue to support us. We can't do what we do without their amazing support."
Commissioner Barrell said it was an important occasion to acknowledge the selfless efforts of all members who have volunteered at the unit since it began servicing the local boating community in 1974.
"It's wonderful to be here to celebrate 50 years of Marine Rescue Ulladulla. This is an organisation run by dedicated volunteers," Commissioner Barrell said.
"We are so fortunate to have these volunteers that give up their time every day of the week to serve the local community and more importantly, serve the boating community on the South Coast. We could not do what we do without these volunteers."
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley attended the gathering.
Meanwhile, like Mr Dixon many other proud volunteers were in the room.
John Gregory has been involved with the group for over nine years and has enjoyed the experience "tremendously".
"The satisfaction of doing something for the community," is what Mr Gregory likes about being a member of the organisation the most.
He added that you keep active and learn all the time.
"They are a good bunch of people," Mr Gregory added about his fellow volunteers.
Ann, John's wife, enjoys being part of the group and helping out where she can.
Other volunteers, like Greg King talk about being part of the vibrant group and many like Keith Greenwood wanted to give something back to the community.
"They are a very supportive organisation - right across the board," Mr Greenwood said.
"You are given plenty of opportunities to progress and learn things within Marine Rescue NSW."
