Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Men's Health Week - become a health ambassador

Updated June 16 2022 - 12:48am, first published June 15 2022 - 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPFUL: Bill Jansens and Peter Still are members of the local men's health group.

THE "she will be right attitude" men take towards their health remains a concern and a local men's health group coordinator wants blokes to be proactive when it comes to their health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.