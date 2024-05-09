Cancer Support Foundation's 'Cocktails by The Sea' fundraiser

The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla extends an open invitation to its 'Cocktails by The Sea' fundraiser.
The event will be held on Sunday, June 2 from 5pm to 9pm at Salt and Spencer, Mollymook.
Money raised on the night will allow the Cancer Support Foundation to continue its important work in the community.
There will be welcome drinks/canapes on arrival, an auction, raffles and entertainment provided by The Stayers.
Meanwhile, the Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla [formerly the Cancer Outpatients Appeal] is a community volunteer-based charity, committed to fundraising and advocating for the enhancement of the provision of cancer-related clinical and support services, including palliative care, to residents of the Southern Shoalhaven.
The group was formed in 2003 for the specific purpose of establishing a cancer services centre at Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
Since its inception, the entity has been the conduit for community donation and fundraising to the extent of over $2 million [before government grants].
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.