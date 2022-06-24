Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kelsey Bennett remains in the hunt for the Women's Amateur Crown

Updated June 24 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impressive Mollymook golfer still in the hunt to win English Women's Amateur Crown

Kelsey Bennett remains in the hunt for the Women's Amateur Crown after a pair of impressive matchplay wins at Hunstanton Golf Club in Norfolk, England overnight [Thursday].

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.