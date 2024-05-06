Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Free Feed Friday initiative continues to help people in need

By Damian McGill
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:16am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team from the The Frog N Owl love being part of the Free Feed Friday initiative.
The team from the The Frog N Owl love being part of the Free Feed Friday initiative.

THE Free Feed Friday initiative continues to serve an important role in the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.