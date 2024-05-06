Free Feed Friday initiative continues to help people in need

THE Free Feed Friday initiative continues to serve an important role in the community.
Independence Ulladulla, a not-for-profit organsiation that provides employment skills to people with a disability, established Free Feed Friday over a year ago.
Independence Ulladulla's supervisor for all operations Shannon Burchmpore, who also manages supported employment and community engagement, coordinates Free Feed Friday.
Independence Ulladulla's Cup n Cake n Co cafe in Ulladulla's East Side Mall each Friday gives people who are homeless or doing it tough a chance to get free food from 2pm.
The program started over a year ago now and every Friday they feed over 100 people.
"Throughout the week people also reach out and say they are struggling, " Shannon said.
"A lot of mothers who have children with disabilities who can't work and are struggling also reach out. They are not homeless, but can't afford groceries and so they reach out to me."
She said the need for Free Feed Friday was increasing.
"The number of calls for assistance has never gone down - it has always gone up," she said.
Independence Ulladulla's Executive Manager Kylie Fergusson said they do whatever they can with Free Feed Friday because there is such a big need for it in the community.
The Independence Ulladulla participants also get value from Free Feed Friday as their self-worth increases.
Free Feed Friday gets great support from Ulladulla Woolworths which donates lots of meat.
Independence Ulladulla pays for things like vegetables, rice, sauces and containers.
Maria from IGA Bawley is another strong supporter of Free Feed Friday and is always prepared to help when needed.
"It [Free Feed Friday] gives our team a chance to make and create. They get to decide what they want to cook for everybody," Shannon said.
Free Feed Friday helps individuals and various community support groups - including mental health and homeless support organisations - anyone in need basically.
Shannon adds the Independence Ulladulla participants are learning about empathy and realising that people in the community are struggling.
Kylie added the thanks they got were heart-warming.
"People come in and saying 'thank you for helping me and my children'," Kylie said
"We are so proud of our people because they are able to help people."
