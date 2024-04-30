Creativity flows at Independence Ulladulla's bright new shop

Creativity is flowing at a new business in Ulladulla.
Independence Ulladulla, a not for profit organisation that provides employment skills to people with a disability, has just opened its third shop.
The latest venue, the Frog N Owl, which is open just in time for Mothers' Day with its amazing range of gifts, follows the group's two previous ventures - the Cup N Cake N Co and the Milton Ulladulla School Uniform Shop.
All three are located in a convenient spot close together in Ulladulla's East Side Mall
Ulladulla Independence's Executive Manager, Kylie Ferguson, explains what Frog N Owl is all about.
"It's participants creating and making one off pieces or individual pieces," Kylie said.
"It could be soaps, candles, air fresheners and macrame - all things our clients would like to make and sell."
Independence Ulladulla's Operations Manager, Jenni Gilkes, said people can order gift hampers to be made up and delivered for Mothers Day.
Jenni added the feedback they had received in regards to the new venue, from their clients and the general public, was positive
"There was a lot of interest in it from members of the community while things we getting set up," Jenni said
"The Frog N Owl is also a way for our clients to develop new skills."
People can make orders on various social media platforms.
The Frog N Owl is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm, but weekend and after hours deliveries can be arranged.
Importantly, the people who work in the shops also get to meet and make new friends.
Kira said working the shop makes her happy and she enjoys helping the community.
Brad, another participant, said he enjoys working in all the three shops and making coffee.
The plan is also to set up a "collective" where small businesses can rent a space in the shop to sell and display their creations, but Independence Ulladulla is still working on this part of Frog N Owl.
Keep an eye out for our in-depth piece on what Independence Ulladulla is achieving with its retail plans and community work like Free Feed Friday.
