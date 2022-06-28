Milton Ulladulla Times
South East Phoenix Football's come and try day for girls

June 28 2022 - 6:00am
Image supplied

South East Phoenix Football Head Coach and Technical Director Norm Boardman will be conducting a "Come and Try" girls only football clinic at Drexel Park, Pitt Street North Nowra on Monday July 4.

