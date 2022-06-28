South East Phoenix Football Head Coach and Technical Director Norm Boardman will be conducting a "Come and Try" girls only football clinic at Drexel Park, Pitt Street North Nowra on Monday July 4.
The event will go from 9.30 am until 11.00am for under nines to under 12's and 12.30 - 2.00pm for 13's to under 16's
Advertisement
This is a great opportunity for young female footballers to experience training under highly qualified coaches led by Norm who has over 40 years experience in youth development at all levels including such players as Ellie Carpenter, Kiah Simon and Alana Kennedy to name a few and has even coached at the Western Sydney Wanderers Women's level.
Come along and join in the fun in a safe and enjoyable learning environment and it's free of cost
Please fill out the jot form here and return it to us by Thursday June 30 so the South East Phoenix knows how many players are attending and we can make sure we have plenty of coaches to help you enjoy the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.