Feel good Australian movie to be shown at Rotary polio eradication fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to come and watch "a feel-good Australian film" to help raise money for polio eradication.
On Tuesday May 28 at the Arcadia Cinema, Boree Street, the club will present a special screening of 'The Way, My Way'.
'The Way, My Way' is "a charming and captivating true story of a stubborn, self-centred Australian man who decides to walk the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain".
The man doesn't know why he is doing the walk but one step at a time, the walk "will change him and his outlook on life forever".
Tickets cost $20 and are available from the cinema.
Nibbles, from 6.30pm, are included in the ticket cost and drinks will be available to purchase.
There will be some great prizes raffled off at the event.
'The Way, My Way' is based on Bill Bennett's best-selling memoir of the same name.
Meanwhile, the club's recent special guests were Monica and Miffy from Treading Lightly.
Rotarians were told that Treading Lightly was formed with the intention of bringing like-minded people together to care about the environment.
The meeting was told that Treading Lightly has a monthly rubbish pickup day, anyone can join them and anyone can join their group.
