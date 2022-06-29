Orchid shows are back in full bloom in the Shoalhaven

Shoalhaven orchid shows are back blooming after several years off due to COVID-19.
The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society is planning for its winter show as is the Shoalhaven Orchid Society.
The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society will held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday July 2 from 10am to 3.30pm and Sunday July 3 from 9am to 2pm.
Orchids will be on sale at the Ulladulla event and there will be lucky door prizes, raffles and photographic opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Winter Orchid Show for the Shoalhaven Orchid Society will be held on Saturday, July 9 at the Bomaderry Community Centre, 19 Birriley Street, Bomaderry.
The show is expected to feature a spectacular display of flowering orchids from growers throughout the region.
Admission to the show is free and the doors will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
One lucky person will win a beautiful orchid as a lucky door prize.
A large variety of orchids will be in full flower including exotic and rarely seen orchids from around the world as well as the very popular cymbidiums, slipper orchids and a great selection of our own Australian natives.
Society members will be available throughout the day to help answer questions on growing orchids.
There will also be a great raffle and a large selection of orchids and growing accessories for sale at the show at very reasonable prices. This is a great way for growers to expand their orchid collection and for beginners to find some easy-to-grow starter plants.
This is a COVID-19 safe event and it will certainly be worth a visit.
