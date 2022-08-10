DONNA Doyle does not like being under the media spotlight but she does like promoting Ulladulla Soup Kitchen.
She loves the role the Ulladulla Soup Kitchen plays in the community and many people may not know the kitchen exists, such is the "quiet achiever" approach taken.
Advertisement
Donna is the kitchen's coordinator and has been involved since its operations started.
The kitchen was started by a young girl in 2011 who was looking for a way to give back to the community.
Her family had been through a traumatic event and Donna said the community rallied its support around them, helping with their recovery process.
"Afterwards she mentioned setting up the van to her family and they ran with it," Donna said.
The group had no money or any materials when the idea was first proposed and volunteers like Donna quickly got involved.
"I just love helping people," Donna said.
"It does make me feel good knowing that I have helped someone else but that is not the reason why I do it.
"It's not for fame or a pat on the back."
Donna said she would rather say in the background but knows the soup kitchen needs a bit of publicity.
The kitchen is short on volunteers and funds are needed for a new van - so Donna is speaking to the media.
Go here to find out how you can support the kitchen.
"I am not in this for anything but I do enjoy meeting and helping people," she said
"There are people out there who just need somebody."
Donna said the people who come to the kitchen to get a meal are all nice and fun.
Sometimes people are a bit hesitant about getting a meal and Donna said it takes them a while to warm up to the soup kitchen situation and needing help.
"We will see people out there just looking our way and you can see they want to come over but there is still a social stigma attached to a soup kitchen and being seen at one," Donna said.
"So if I see someone over there looking I will go for a wander, go over and strike up up conversation."
Advertisement
She lets them know what the kitchen is all about and then invites them over for a meal.
Donna said people from all walks of life come down for a meal.
"We have had people who have owned their own home or run a business but have made one wrong decision," the soup kitchen coordinator said.
"Then you have families - struggling with day-to-day living and I am finding we are getting more families coming in.
"The cost of things is going up and families are struggling."
The kitchen is located at the Ulladulla Harbour and is open on Tuesday to serve an evening meal.
Advertisement
It's open Eastern Standard Time from 5pm to just after 6pm and in Daylight Savings from 6pm to just after 7pm
Donna said the appreciation she gets was heartwarming.
Donna said when the kitchen is closed, which it rarely is, people struggle.
"It's most definitely needed," Donna said.
"We did not open for a period of time due to COVID-19 and when we came back everyone was like 'oh my God thank God you are here and back'."
The kitchen is at times the only place a person can get their one decent meal for a week
Advertisement
"This one is falling apart slowly around us," she said about the old van [above].
The local Mitre 10 recently donated some materials to fix the door-frame but a new van is definitely needed.
"The van is showing its age and we have had it since 2011 when we first opened and it was second-hand then," she said
"It's still holding on but I am not sure how much longer the poor girl can hold on.
People with ideas and suggestions can contact Donna on Facebook.
Advertisement
"A fundraising person would be brilliant to have," Donna said.
If you can help the Ulladulla Soup Kitchen in any way - just send Donna a message on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.