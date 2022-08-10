Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Ulladulla Soup Kitchen's ongoing need for support

Updated August 10 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Doyle

DONNA Doyle does not like being under the media spotlight but she does like promoting Ulladulla Soup Kitchen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.