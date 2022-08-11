Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kelsey Bennett at US Women's Amateur

Updated August 11 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Bennett image supplied

Kelsey Bennett has blasted her way into the knockout phase of the US Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course in Washington State.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.