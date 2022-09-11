PHIL McDonald's voice chokes with emotion when he talks about an honour coming his way.
The Mollymook resident was invited to take part in the Indigenous All Stars versus the World boxing tournament, which aims to promote reconciliation.
He was honoured just to get an invitation to the event.
Then he got a call from Wiradjuri man Buddy Oldman that left him stunned.
Buddy is the captain of the Indigenous All Stars and he asked Phil to lead the 'rest of the world' team.
Phil never expected such an honour would come his way.
"I have been telling my mates that I am now expecting a phone call saying there has been a mix-up and you are not the captain," Phil said.
However, the captaincy is all Phil's and being asked to take on the leadership role from a man like Buddy Oldman added to the honour.
"I would be honoured to be captain," Phil said was his response to Buddy.
"Buddy and I are friends but we never met and he does a lot of work for his community."
Both Phil and Buddy are passionate about helping others with mental health, stroke awareness and stamping out bullying.
"We are aligned with our values," Phil said.
He rates the upcoming Indigenous All Stars versus the World boxing tournament right up there with his world records and even suggested the boxing event is more important.
He said the tournament would give him a larger platform to promote his passions.
The Indigenous All Stars versus the World boxing tournament will be held over the weekend of November 5 and 6 in Yagoona in Sydney and will attract participants from across Australia.
The event is presented by Anthony 'The Man' Mundine and promoted by King of the Ring Boxing Promotions.
"This two day event will allow our youth to showcase their talents and will also be a conduit to further awareness for the ongoing campaign of reconciliation across Australia, demonstrating equality and inclusiveness," Phil said.
"The event will provide a program of pathways to enhance the lives and assist with any life obstacles our young people face."
The Mollymook resident said promoting the importance of reconciliation was a strong part of the tournament.
Phil and Buddy will even get into the ring for three 1.5 minute rounds of boxing.
Phil has been training hard for the event and currently is fine-tuning his preparations.
"It is my honour along with indigenous team captain Buddy Oldman to not only compete at this incredible event but to serve as mentors along with the pathways program," Phil said.
