Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Phil McDonald in Indigenous All Stars versus the World boxing tournament

Updated September 11 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil McDonald is all sent for an important tournament. Picture file

PHIL McDonald's voice chokes with emotion when he talks about an honour coming his way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.