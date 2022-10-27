Blake Mackey says it's always an honour to play test match rugby league for the Philippines.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club stalwart, last weekend, played a test match for the Philippines [known as the Tamaraws] against Malta at Cabramatta.
His team won 32-22 and Blake said it was great to be part of a winning team.
"Yes it's always an honour and we all realised that this was more than just your average game of footy," he said.
His mother Gina comes from the Philippines and Blake added playing international footy made him and his family proud.
The match was a fully sanctioned international and Blake now has nine tests alongside his name.
He played in the centres and scored one of his team's tries.
"I only got the one try - but I am happy with that," he said.
As not many people can say they have scored a try in an international rugby league game it's no wonder Blake is happy with his four-pointer.
The Philippines, given its population base, could be one of the great untapped rugby league nurseries.
Blake said rugby league was only just taking off over in the Philippines and there were a few league programs going.
The Tamaraws play at least two tests each year.
Blake missed an earlier test match this year against Thailand which was played in Queensland.
He said there is talk of a tour of the United States next year which he is interested in playing.
If the US tour does not come off - there is always another season with his beloved Bulldogs.
The Bulldog junior is eyeing off a major achievement in 2023 - his 200th first-grade match.
He loves playing for the Bulldogs.
"The club has always been good to me. Pulling on that jersey is always one of the highlights of the week for me," the test player said.
