A FOOTY is a long way from being kicked, but Andy Lynch already likes what he is hearing and seeing regarding the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' 2023 campaign.
Lynch has recently signed on to coach the Bulldogs in next year's Group Seven Rugby League competition and the planning is underway.
The coach/club had a recent meet-and-greet gathering with the players and Lynch since has been in contact via the phone with his playing group.
His players' enthusiasm has impressed him.
"They are all still keen to start preparations for next year," he said.
"The players are all easy to speak with and I am getting a great vibe from them all."
He said enthusiasm flows from the committee, to the coaching staff and down to the players.
Lynch will be working closely with Wade Walker - the reserve grade captain-coach.
The first-grade coach's playing pedigree is impressive and he made a name for himself on English soil.
At the age of 19, he made his debut with the famous Castleford Tigers in 1999.
This proved to be the first of 229 games he played for Castleford during two stints at Mend-A-Hose Jungle, from 1999-2004 and 2014-17.
Read more about this career here which included stints with several other clubs and over 500 games in total.
Lynch and his family for the last few years have lived on the South Coast.
Lynch got involved with local rugby league when his son Kye started playing for the St Georges Basin Dragons Junior Rugby League Club.
However, Kye, who plays in the back row, made the move to the Bulldogs and his dad came along.
"From the first time we got out of the car we were made to feel welcome," Lynch said about the Bulldogs as a club.
He enjoyed what the Bulldogs as a club had to offer.
The newly signed coach also got to see the 2023 Bulldogs train and play.
"A real young and enthusiastic playing group who never give up," Lynch said was the way to describe this year's Bulldogs first-grade group.
The vastly experienced footballer knows the Bulldogs have had a few lean seasons.
He is confident his team will "get the results and compete in every game" but also wants to help build for the future.
"It's not just about this season - it's about next season and the season after that," he said.
He plans to get the under-16s players mixing with the grade players so when they do make the transition to the senior grades things will be smoother.
The closest he had to coaching a senior side was in England when he coached the Castleford Tigers under 19s [which he likened to reserve grade in Group Seven] to the playoffs.
He said his coaching style was relaxed but he has certain standards.
"I don't want my players to be taking shortcuts and if I see them taking shortcuts then I will be talking to them," he said.
"As a coach, I want to make them accountable for what they do."
Training starts for first, reserve and under 18s on December 6 and some under 16s players will be taking part.
Lynch said once a month he was to bring all sides together, which includes the women's league tags teams together for one big training session.
