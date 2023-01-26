MOLLYMOOK produced a ripper of a day for an important event.
The Mollymook Beach foreshore was packed full of people who attended an annual Australia Day event.
The event officially started with another wonderful Welcome to Country from Aunty Nell Mooney.
After the Welcome to Country, a fantastic rendition of Waltzing Matilda had everyone singing and clapping.
Australia Day Ambassador, former TV presenter and sports commentator, Peter Wilkins (Wilko), was on hand to talk about what Australia means to him - more to come from the passionate and articulate Wilko.
Read more:
Lots of locals and visitors alike attended the event - many wearing the Red White and Blue or Green and Gold of Australia.
The vintage car display and market were other major drawcards.
Many people took the chance to attend the celebrations and then stroll down to the beach for a swim.
Well done to the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club for staging such a great day.
The Youth Music Scholarship Competition and citizenship ceremony were also highlights of the day.
Members of the First Burrill Ulladulla Sea Scouts had the honour of conducting the flag-raising ceremony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.