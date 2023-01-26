Jessica Kann did not expect to win the major award that came her way recently.
She was named the Shoalhaven Junior Sports Person of the Year at a gala function held at Ulladulla on Tuesday evening.
Awards were presented to many people at the Shoalhaven City Council event held in conjunction with Australia Day.
Jessica said she was against many other top-quality young sport people and just did not know if she would win.
"I did not expect it," she said about hearing her name read out as one of the event's major winners.
Just getting an invitation to the event pleased the 13-year-old Year 8 Ulladulla High School student.
"I was really happy," she said about getting an invitation to the awards night.
Jessica is a strong middle-distance runner and the 3000 metres and 1500 metres are her pet events.
She likes competing in both track and cross country races.
"An outstanding contribution to sport, Jessica is a hard-working and inspirational member of the Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club," information from Shoalhaven City Council said about the award winner.
"Jessica's impressive long-distance running achievements have made her a well-respected member of the community.
"Her tireless training and athleticism has paid off with a long list of cross-country and championship wins in 2022."
Her mum Lisa attended the awards ceremony with her and proud dad Adam was at home waiting to congratulate his daughter upon her return.
Jessica's best result last year was third place at National Cross Country championships.
Currently, she is training for the National Track and Field Titles in Brisbane in April and she is a member of the Athletics NSW squad.
"I hope to get a medal in the 3000 metres and do well in the 1500," she said about her National Track and Field Titles hopes.
Meanwhile, David Eddington was named the senior sports star of the year for his "outstanding contribution to sport".
David is an international medal winner, coach and role model for the Shoalhaven Rowing Club.
His "unwavering passion for the sport, and ability to encourage and promote rowing that makes him so remarkable" was how he was described by the award coordinators.
David also organises the yearly Head of the River to showcase the mighty Shoalhaven River.
