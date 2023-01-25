Seeing his name on the Australia Day honour list pleases Dr Ian McCrossin.
He looked upon his Medal of the Order [OAM] as a reward for his many years of hard work.
Dr McCrossin's award was for service to dermatology.
The Yatte Yattah resident, in total, has been a doctor for 52 years and for the past 40-years has been a dermatologist.
Dr McCrossin said he had enjoyed working in the medical field and he currently works in Nowra, Mollymook and Merimbula.
His services to rural medicine and helping Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders specialise in dermatology rates highly amongst his long list of achievements.
"My travels have given me an appreciation of the unique challenges facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people growing up in local rural communities. I have had the absolute privilege of visiting remote communities in Arnhem Land with Aboriginal Health Workers and learning part of the Yolgnu culture," he once said about his role with the Australasian College of Dermatologists.
Some 10 years ago, as part of his role with the Australasian College of Dermatologists, he helped get three Indigenous people to get trained as "skin doctors" [dermatologists].
"Three more Indigenous people are currently being trained," he said.
He was previously the recipient of the Mervyn Gold Award for Rural Service, Australasian College of Dermatologists, 2019 and Recipient, Silver Medal, Australasian College of Dermatologists.
He is looking forward to telling his three children about his latest award.
The award winner has also been an honorary dermatologist, Royal Flying Doctors Service [NSW], since 1994 - see below of a full list of his achievements.
He is proud to be an Australian.
"Australia is the best country in the world," he said.
The way Australia has been able to welcome and absorb people from different cultures is something that pleases Dr McCrossin.
"We are truly a tolerant nation," he said.
He will celebrate Australia Day by flying the Australian flag and then heading to Mollymook for a swim.
Australasian College of Dermatologists President, 2009-2011. Former Treasurer.
Former Member, Board of Censors.
Medical - Dermatology/dermatologist three Private Practices (Nowra, Mollymook, Merimbula, and Coonamble Aboriginal Medical Service), current.
Honorary dermatologist, Royal Flying Doctors Service (New South Wales), since 1994.
Staff Specialist, Liverpool Hospital, since 1990s.
International Flying Dutchman Class Association of Australia New South Wales Treasurer, current. Former National President. Member, since 1970s.
Fellowships
Fellow, Australasian Chapter of Sexual Health Physicians, Royal Australian College of Physicians, 2005.Fellow, Australasian College of Dermatologists, 1983.
Awards and Recognition includes:
Recipient, Mervyn Gold Award for Rural Service, Australasian College of Dermatologists, 2019.Recipient, Silver Medal, Australasian College of Dermatologists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.