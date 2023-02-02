Jindelara Cottage Disability Respite House in Ulladulla will receive $100,000 from the NSW Government to upgrade the cottage and integrate the current facility with the proposed extension, which is anticipated to commence construction later this year.
Liberal Candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora recently invited the Premier of NSW, Dominic Perrottet, to Jindelara to present the funding to members of the Ulladulla District Community Foundation.
"I was pleased to invite the premier to visit Jindelara so that he could hear from members of the community about the services provided at the cottage and see first-hand the foundation's plans to expand the facility to meet the growing need for respite services on the South Coast," Mr Sikora said.
Funding announced by the premier from the NSW Government will enable the existing Jindelara Cottage to be upgraded to meet current Disability Discrimination Standards.
The funding will also be utilised to link the existing cottage to the new building which is set to start construction shortly.
"The premier was able to inspect the plans for the proposed extension of Jindelara, to be constructed adjacent to the existing facility, and see how the NSW Government funding would be utilised to link the two buildings and upgrade the current cottage," Mr Sikora said.
"The work of the Ulladulla District Community Foundation is remarkable, with Jindelara Cottage providing necessary respite for so many carers and families across the South Coast.
"I congratulate members of the Ulladulla District Community Foundation, including Ulladulla Milton Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla and the Milton Ulladulla Apex Club, and thank them for their tireless work in supporting members of our community."
