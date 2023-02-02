Milton Ulladulla Times
Jindelara Cottage Disability Respite House receives NSW Government support

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:13pm
Jindelara Cottage Disability Respite House receives NSW Government. Picture supplied

Jindelara Cottage Disability Respite House in Ulladulla will receive $100,000 from the NSW Government to upgrade the cottage and integrate the current facility with the proposed extension, which is anticipated to commence construction later this year.

