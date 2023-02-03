Activities recommenced in 2023 for Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club at the Dunn Lewis Centre recently with a committee meeting.
The next general meeting is scheduled Friday February 10 with members and guests making their diverse dining arrangements afterwards.
A barbeque is usually held in the afternoon on the second Friday of each month, following each committee meeting.
Arrangements for a tour to Port Macquarie by hired coach in late March-April 2023 are at an advanced stage with a busy program over five days.
Members and their guests enjoyed a delightful festive lunch following the last meeting in December 2022.
The guest speaker at that meeting was the local Rotary Club President, Bernard Jones.
Bernard outlined the local efforts of Rotary as part of a fund raising for the Rotary initiative END POLIO NOW.
Donations and funds raised for this endeavour by Rotary are to be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
While many members of Ulladulla Probus remember the ravages polio had on previous generations in Australia, the disease is still endemic in two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Ulladulla Probus is a social and general interest club for active retiree members.
Other activities include BBQs, as well as dining and other outings.
For details email to ulladullprobus@gmail.com
