Highly anticipated South Coast island book is now available

People can now get their orders in to purchase a book that has been highly anticipated.
Orders for South Coast Islands New South Wales are now being taken and this remarkable book fits into the labour of love category.
For three years Helen Moody and Mike Jefferis led walks and kayak trips to the 61 islands of the NSW South Coast.
Now, thanks to their efforts, the first ever book on the islands is available.
You have likely never heard many of their names before; perhaps not even been aware of their existence.
The book isn't just a travel guide for walkers and kayakers.
It's a book for South Coast residents, visitors to this area, and anyone who loves nature and discovering wild places.
It tells of Aboriginal connections to the islands, the history of South Coast exploration, and the arrival of settlers and convicts are all detailed.
Despite almost 400 pre-orders, as a self-published book the print run will be limited.
So purchase soon to avoid disappointment.
Email your order to southcoastislandsbook@gmail.com with your contact details, including a mailing address.
Pick up points in Ulladulla and other coastal locations, or postage if requested, can be arranged.
Even Tim the Yowie Man is a fan and Helen told him about how the book evolved.
The book covers the geology, flora, lighthouses, shipwrecks, bird life and environmental values of the islands.
There are over 200 photographs from over 20 photographers, and maps and descriptions of how to visit every island, whether on foot or by boat.
Donations and grants from individuals and organisations have covered most of the production costs, so that all profits from book sales will go to environmental projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.