THE competitor within Corey Ryan wanted his badly injured knee to be strapped up so he could continue his Million Dollar Island journey.
However, deep down he knew his time to leave the show had come.
The popular South Coast contestant left the Channel Seven reality television show last night [Tuesday, July 4] after he damaged his right knee and suffered a quad injury as well.
He had just finished a challenge of endurance which required him to wrap his arms and legs around a log while hanging upside down.
The challenge and a lack of sleep combined with not having much food to eat just proved too much - his right knee just crumbled after he came away from the challenge.
"There was no way I could continue but I did want them to strap it up at first," Corey said.
"I was limping and my game was over."
The Vincentia High School teacher felt so good about this chances - until the injury.
"There were 24 people left and I was looking around and I thought 'I had a chance to win this'. Some of the people had not even been in any challenges," he said.
Corey said being on the show was one of the toughest challenges of his life - he was consistently sleep and food deprived.
He lost 17 kilograms on the island - he craved after a good old burger and chips.
His goal was always to do himself, his family and his community proud.
No matter what took place on the island he wanted to stand by his values which he did - Corey was one of the show's most popular contestants.
He wants to thank all his supporters which includes the Vincentia High School community.
"The community was behind me positively all the way - thanks for tuning in," he said.
People even stop him in the streets now for a chat.
The pressure is now off and he can talk about the show with a little more freedom.
However, he can't say who wins.
"You will all have to tune in," he said.
Corey, in his teaching role, likes to help his students become more resilient.
He is now looking at ways to use his Million Dollar Island profile and experience to work on ways to improve community resilience in the future.
