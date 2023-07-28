Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Princes Highway, Milton for essential maintenance work.
Road resurfacing will be carried out on an 800 metre section of the highway between Gordon Street and Warden Road, to provide a smoother and stronger road surface.
To minimise impacts to the community, work will be carried out at night between 6pm and 5am from Tuesday August 1 to Friday August 4 and from Sunday August 6 to Friday August 11, weather permitting.
During the project, access to the highway will be closed from Croobyar Road for one night.
Following this, Matron Porter Drive will be closed from the Bishop Drive roundabout to Princes Highway for one night.
Signs will be in place prior to these closures to advise motorists of the date of the closure night, and changed traffic conditions.
During the Matron Porter Drive closure there may be some impacts to property access.
Traffic control will notify residents in advance and guide motorists through the work zone.
Motorists will be detoured via Bishop Drive. Alternatively, motorists can enter the highway via Ilett Street in Mollymook.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
On-street parking will not be available along the Princes Highway while work is carried out.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow up to five minutes additional travel time and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.