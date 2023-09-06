Several Milton/Ulladulla competitors left their mark at the start of the NSW-based surfing competition.
Round one out of four of the NSW-based Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series wrapped on Sunday [September 3] at Kiama with Milton's Everly Morgan and Ulladulla's Sani Hellman, in challenging conditions, producing great efforts.
Starting off at North Werri Beach for day one and commencing finals day at North Jones Beach, the harsh winds and scary swells didn't seem to hold back the 90-plus grommets.
Everly went close to producing two winning efforts when the champions were crowned.
Everly, who consistently caught the judges' eyes, made finals in both the under 10s and under 12's.
The nine-year-old came victorious in the under 10s for the second year straight.
Everly, in the under 12s final, had a nail-biting heat with Coco Woolley [Boomerang Beach].
The pair went blow for blow and after the final siren, the judges were unable to separate the pair, although it was Woolley who came out on top in a countback.
Meanwhile, the impressive Sani was first in the under eights and second in the under 10s.
Sani recorded the highest single wave score of the whole competition with a 9.5.
He left the crowd shocked as he took off on waves well overhead and carved his way to the shore.
The little superstar who has big ambitions is starting to pave his way in the surf community and results are following.
Event two will be held at Coffs Harbour from September 9.
