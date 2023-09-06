Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton/Ulladulla junior surfers compete in Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series

Updated September 7 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several Milton/Ulladulla competitors left their mark at the start of the NSW-based surfing competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.