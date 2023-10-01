Details of major gathering tabled at community meeting

Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed a delicious lunch and friendship recently and about a major gathering.
Vice-President of Mollymook VIEW Club, Fay Kastelein, spoke about the recent VIEW National Convention in Hobart which she attended with two other members of the Mollymook VIEW Club.
The convention provided an opportunity for members to celebrate the role of women in modern Australian society, as well as a chance to reflect upon the range of issues facing families in a world of inherent change.
The convention was attended by their Excellencies the Governor-General and Mrs. Hurley, former Tasmanian Premier Lara Giddings, Historian Dr Alison Alexander, and Director of Australia's Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS) Dr Michelle Heupel.
VIEW members will have a stall at the Community Expo, on Friday October 13 at the Dunn Lewis Centre, combined with other VIEW Clubs.
Members will also gather on Thursday October 19 at 11am for brunch or lunch at Peaches Cafe in Milton, next door to Pilgrims on the Highway.
Please see Judi for booking.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue on 0418 400 864.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" Students Program which helps school children.
The next Meeting will be on Monday October 9 at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen by midday Thursday October 5 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
