Jett Bradley is rightly pleased with his efforts from round five of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp held at Torquay Point on the weekend.
"I am super excited," he said about winning his first proper surfing competition.
Jett was confident about his chances of winning and before hitting the waves made sure he knew what he needed to do to win - he had a strong plan.
The windy conditions and slow waves, however, were not to his liking but he rose to the challenge.
"I like it when there is no wind and super steep waves," the Narrawallee resident said.
Jett is not getting carried away with his first win.
"There is definitely always room for improvement," he said.
The 13-year-old Year Seven Ulladulla High School students loves the freedom that comes from surfing and he likes how the sport gives him the chance to make friends.
He has been coached by Adrian Hellman from the Ulladulla Boardriders Club for the past month which is proving beneficial for the rising grom.
"Adrian is kind, a good surfer and knows things like where to sit on the water," Jett said about his coach.
Jett would also like to thank his sponsor Kent Saunders from Southern Man Surf, Ulladulla for the support.
Next up for the promising grommet could be as a wildcard entrant in a Rip Cool event at a Melbourne wave pool this weekend.
The Torquay Point results in the under 14s were:
1st - Jett Bradley (Ulladulla, NSW), 12.50
2nd - Jack Carrigan (Mosman, NSW), 7.40
3rd - Arch Rayner (Inverloch, VIC), 6.67
4th - Teddy Robertson (Torquay, VIC), 3.67
In general, it was an exciting day of competition and the champions rose to the occasion.
The groms returned with all divisions lighting up Torquay Point with their enthusiasm and epic performances.
The Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp includes a broad range of divisions, catering to boys and girls Under 8s, Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.