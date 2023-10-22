Excitement passionately booms in Maddy Nash's voice when she talks about what the entrants will get from taking part in the Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador event.
Entries are now being taken for the 2024 Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador event and Maddy urges people to take part.
"I love the program with the young women and that is why I have taken on the ambassador's coordinator role. My passion is to be able to mentor young people and just see them grow," she said.
"It's just nice to be able to help out and give something back to the community.
"Social media posts and letters to community/sporting groups have just been sent.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/MiltonShowgirl to fill out a nomination form and to learn more about the event.
Maddy suggests it's better for entrants to get their applications in early - rather than leaving it closer to the show's date.
"Generally we get at least four entrants but more would be nice," she said.
Senior women 18-to-26-years, and teens in years eight and nine at school are needed before the 2024 show.
Maddy said the entrants do not have to be involved in agriculture to take part.
"I am living proof of this - I am not part of agriculture at all. I did not grow up on a farm and literally only became involved with the show society through the ambassador program," she said.
"I would encourage people to take this opportunity to take part and just run with it.
"Everyone gets something out of it - what you put in is what you get out. Honestly just do it [enter] - it's just an incredible thing to be part of and you make friends and build connections."
Maddy wants the entrants not just to be Show Society ambassadors but ambassadors for the Milton/Ulladulla community.
Before the show, the entrants are judged by a panel of three impartial judges.
The ambassador program coordinator said prizes, like cash and gift vouchers, were on offer as well.
Maddy was the 2020 winner and she remains thankful for all the wonderful things that came her way.
Due to COVID-19, Maddy's Zone Final was in 2022 - instead of 2021 and she progressed to the Sydney Royal stage of the event.
Maddy sees the ambassador program as a way to help a young woman's development.
"For me, this program has built my confidence, my communication skills and my public speaking skills," she said to show how the program can help a young woman's development," she said.
"Honestly my journey has been incredible and I have got a lot of opportunities out of it.
"Everyone gets something different out of it and you just don't know what doors it could open and that is what is so incredible about it."
Entrants are not just left to their own devices - as the likes of Maddy and many others are there to guide and assist them.
The entrants, during the show, get to do things like sashing the winners, helping the stewards and much more.
The 2020 winner has just fallen in love with the whole show process.
Maddy is also part of the Junior Show Committee - they are currently planning what events they will run at the 2024 Milton Show.
Meanwhile, at the show itself, entrants for the Show Junior Young Woman - Open to school girls in Years four, five and six and Junior Master Stockman - Open to boys aged five years to 10 years are taken.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.