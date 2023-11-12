THE words "we must always remember their sacrifice" echoed around the Ulladulla War Memorial on Saturday.
On Saturday, November 11, the community gathered to mark Remembrance Day at the Ulladulla War Memorial and the event was well supported.
The event was hosted by the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch and the group's president, Sean Phillips, led the ceremony.
It was Mr Phillips, in his address, who spoke about why those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us should never be forgotten.
A wide cross-section of the community, including school children, ex-servicemen's and community groups, attended the event.
The gathering also got to hear from two of the four Ulladulla High School students who recently received Kokoda Youth Leadership Scholarships
Ellie Fitzpatrick and Claire Ridley addressed the audience about their experiences on the track - more to come.
