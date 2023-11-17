The volunteers from the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes do not want people to spend Christmas Day alone.
The group extends an open invitation to their annual free Christmas Day lunch at the Mollymook Surf Club.
This event is always well-supported and is all about spreading some festive joy to all sections of the community.
The group, if people are unable to get to the surf club, can arrange to get a meal delivered to anyone who needs one.
Transport to get to the surf club can also be arranged.
"A happy day is had by all with a delicious Christmas luncheon, a visit from Santa and lots of happiness and laughter," was how the Yurana volunteers summed up the event.
Please call the Yurana office on 4454 1700 before December 21 to book your place.
If the office is unattended just leave a message and your phone number and someone will get back to you.
Yurana is the Aboriginal word for 'loving'.
Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes was formed as an independent charity in 1988 by a local group of volunteers. After much hard work we have been able to purchase four homes with the aim of relieving some of the stress families face with the rigours of medical treatment for the serious illness of a child, such as cancer or cystic fibrosis.
The Yurana volunteers understand it is important for the whole family to holiday together, so all members can recharge their batteries.
Yurana's first home was opened by Kate Critchlow in July 1988.
Her idea has grown to what it is today.
The group now has four Yurana Holiday Homes located in the Ulladulla area.
Yurana is pleased to be able to offer access to this beautiful holiday destination to families who really need a break.
