Three words sums up the weekend's Disabled Surfers Association South Coast's [DSA] event - "everyone had fun".
The highly anticipated surf day, held on Saturday at Mollymook Beach, was a great success and the sheer joy on people's faces showed just how much fun everyone had.
"We were just blown away by the community's support," DSA South Coast president Ian Pitcton said.
Ian said the event proved "we are all the same" no matter if you had one leg or in a wheelchair.
"We were able to adapt things to suit everyone's needs," he said to explain how everyone's disability was catered for and their needs met.
The DSA's well known motto of "smiles on dials" was everywhere to be seen at the event.
The surfers were all smiles as they early waited for their turn and then their smiles beamed even more when they caught some waves.
Many of the surfers and volunteers are still smiling now.
"I hope the volunteers got as much out of the day as the participants did," Ian said.
He said the event was about breaking down barriers and giving people access to something they might otherwise miss out on.
The surf day organisor is sure that both surfers and volunteers are counting down the days until the 2024 edition of the smiles on dials day.
He would once again like to thank the participants, their families and carers, the volunteers and all the sponsors for their support.
