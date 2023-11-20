Joey, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is feeling a bit lonely.
She is only 11 weeks old and the last of her litter to find a new home.
Joey, like her brothers and sisters, is now in need of a forever home.
Joey will grow to be a medium/large dog.
Being a puppy, she will need training to ensure she grows into a well behaved dog.
Joey is a very sweet girl and loves all other dogs.
She costs $428 to adopt and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Her best features are:
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1003980 to find out more about cute little Joey.
