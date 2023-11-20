Milton Ulladulla Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week

Updated November 20 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joey is only 11 weeks old and the last of her litter to find a new home. Picture supplied
Joey is only 11 weeks old and the last of her litter to find a new home. Picture supplied

Joey, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is feeling a bit lonely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.