A week on and people are still talking about the Bawley Classic Car and Bike Show.
The event was recently held at Willinga Park, Bawley Point and raised funds for the NSW Cancer Council.
Cec Skwarko, the chief organiser of the event, said it was "sensational" in all respects.
"We attracted 250 show cars and 100 show bikes. We had over 2000 people come through the gate and raised $9,310.40 for Cancer Council NSW," he said.
"We smashed all our previous records across the board."
He added the Willinga Park venue was a drawcard on its own.
"Everyone commented on how good the show was and praised the venue," the event organiser said.
We were so lucky to be able to hold the event where we did as it is a world class facility indeed
