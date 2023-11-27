Milton Ulladulla Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

NSW Rugby League's 2023 Regional Roadshow at Ulladulla High

By Damian McGill
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"True Blues" Andrew Ryan, Ruan Sims, Brett Kimmorley and Luke Bailey put their love of rugby league aside recently when they spoke to a group of Ulladulla High students about an important topic - road safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.