THE Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs are not wasting any time when it comes to preparing for next year's Group Seven Rugby League season.
The club recently announced that two crucial players from its 2023 campaign would return next season.
Both Kirren Roughley and PJ Thornton have signed on to play for the Bulldogs in season 2024.
Roughley and Thornton proved vital in the club's successful 2023 season and are keen to help the club's progression up the Group Seven ladder.
The Bulldogs believe both Roughley and Thornton, apart from their on-field attributes, are good role-model for the club's junior players.
Meanwhile, the club's preseason training starts in a few weeks.
A "whole club" preseason training conditional and skills session will be held on Tuesday December 12 at Mollymook Oval from 6pm to 7.15pm.
This will be followed by boxing training on Friday December 15 at Mollymook Oval from 6pm to 7.15pm, a beach season at the south end from 6pm to 7.15pm on Tuesday December 19 and a gym session on Thursday December 21.
