Residents in Lake Conjola are enjoying the easing weather conditions, compared to what they just experienced.
An impressive 138mm in the past 24 hours fell in the village which meant residents had a nervous wait as they watched the water rise.
Many residents had a nervous time last night [Tuesday, November 28] and early this morning [Wednesday, November 29] as the rain pelted down on their village.
Residents, like Anette Gradinger-Walton, have been through similar experiences before.
"There is still a lot of water around. My husband just went to the entrance [the Lake's] and the water is obvious raging out but we just just have to ride out the high tide. Hopefully, the water is going to go down," she said this morning.
Anette said it was the third flood she and her husband had experienced since they moved to the village at the end of 2014.
She said the water luckily does not get into the house, but always floods underneath it.
"We are not worried about our safety and it's annoying to have the water going under the house," she said.
She said in various parts of the village there was more flooding than in other parts.
"For us it's around the house but not in the house which is good," she said.
The Garrad Way area, near the general store, is believed to be one of the worst-hit areas for the village.
The NSW SES, in response to the situation, issued a Watch and Act do not enter flood waters for Lake Conjola.
"Water levels on the lake have risen overnight due to severe weather. This has caused low-lying areas of Lake Conjola to be impacted by floodwaters," the NSW SES said in a statement.
Brad MacDougall from Lake Conjola Entrance Holiday Park went online to give everyone an update
He said at 2am this morning the lake's level got up over the banks but luckily they got every out.
The lake's opening is working, slowly to the resident's favour.
"Lake is definitely going down but so slowly bring on low tide," one resident said.
Nearby at Fishermans Paradise, a resident said the water level had reached its highest in more than 30 years.
The good news is that some relief is coming our way - starting tomorrow
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Ulladulla area tomorrow [Thursday November 30] is:
Cloudy. 50 percent chance of rain up to 6 mm Very high chance of rain in the south, high chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible in the south. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h tending northwest to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h before dawn then tending southeast to southwesterly early in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching between 19 and 25.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Ulladulla area Friday December 1 is:
Partly cloudy with 50 percent chance of rain up to 1 mm. High chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching 20 to 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.