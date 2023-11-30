Community resilience is what is being shown at Lake Conjola today [Thursday, November 30] as residents start to clean up their properties after this week's flood.
Those whose properties were spared turned up this morning to help their neighbours who were not so lucky.
People in the middle of their clean up spoke with humour - particularly those who have experienced flooding before.
"It's sad when you have a regular clean-up routine," one resident who asked not to be named said with a laugh.
He added the clean-up was worthwhile as he "lived in a wonderful part of the world".
Nearby Mardi and Gaven Hempstead talked about their well-used flood preparation routine - one they would rather not have.
Gaven and Mardi talk about getting a fridge off the ground, taking doors off wardrobes, putting the doors on a bed and then putting the bed on a crate to get it off the ground.
Both Mardi and Gaven would like to thank all the people who helped them clean up this morning.
There is talk of an informal community gathering tonight at the bowlo - a gathering the community will enjoy.
Gaven and Mardi like many others have seen one too many floods - a section on their property bears the marks of past floods.
However, this one was different from previous floods.
"It [the water] came in quickly and went out slowly - the last one [the last flood] was the reserve," Mardi said.
What you see when walking around the village is piles of damaged possessions and people busy trying to get the mud and the water out of their homes.
Nichole Halcrow was another resident in clean-up mode.
"It takes weeks," Nichole said about the clean-up operation.
You also hear the words "this could have been avoided" a lot when you speak to the residents.
"When the lake is open the village does not flood," one resident said.
Many residents want to know why Shoalhaven City Council did not act sooner to open the lake? More to come.....
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.